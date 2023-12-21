Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 1.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

