Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.0% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

