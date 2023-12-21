Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 398.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

PRF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,819. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

