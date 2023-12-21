Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

