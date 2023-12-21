Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.52% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

