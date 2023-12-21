Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,472. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

