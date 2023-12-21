Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.