Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 289.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

RTM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

