Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 7,684.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,174,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RYT opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

