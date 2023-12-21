Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 901.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

