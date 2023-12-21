Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 320,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 580,487 shares.The stock last traded at $81.61 and had previously closed at $80.39.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $709.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

