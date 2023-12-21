Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
SPLV stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
