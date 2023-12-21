Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,228. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

