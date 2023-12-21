InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.80.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
