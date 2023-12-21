InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

