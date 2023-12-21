Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $64.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

IRDM opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -219.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

