Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 68,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 112,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

