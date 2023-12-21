iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,572. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

