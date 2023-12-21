iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 259.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 11,446,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,449,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

