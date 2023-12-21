iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

