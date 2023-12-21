iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 128,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,621. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

