iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.