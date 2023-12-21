iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,995,148 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

