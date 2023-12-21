iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

