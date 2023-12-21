iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.16. 1,347,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,524. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

