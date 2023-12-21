iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 462,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,816. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

