iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.99. 2,472,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

