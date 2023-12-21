iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,416. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.