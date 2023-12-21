iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Trimmed by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FALN stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.