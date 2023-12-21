iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 2,766,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

