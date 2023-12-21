iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

