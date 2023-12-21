iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 384,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 430,721 shares.The stock last traded at $20.39 and had previously closed at $20.25.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

