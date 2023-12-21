iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB remained flat at $93.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 486,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.