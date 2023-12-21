iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.06

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.06 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 528033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.