iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 12,225 shares.The stock last traded at $163.49 and had previously closed at $162.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

