iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.70

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 5617845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

