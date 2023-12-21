iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

