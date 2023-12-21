iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,416 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

