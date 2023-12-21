iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

