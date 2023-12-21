iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 110,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

