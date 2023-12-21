iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 80,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

