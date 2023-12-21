iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,246 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.