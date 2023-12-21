iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 131,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 97,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. 749,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

