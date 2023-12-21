iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.78. 230,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $263.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

