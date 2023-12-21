iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

