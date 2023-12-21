iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 3.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,471,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $114.12. 11,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $987.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

