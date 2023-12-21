iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $174.45. 26,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,949. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

