iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,989 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,664,000 after buying an additional 244,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 16,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

