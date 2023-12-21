iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $182,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.