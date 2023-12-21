iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.76 and last traded at $173.68, with a volume of 118955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

