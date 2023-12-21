iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.76 and last traded at $173.68, with a volume of 118955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

